Govt of FDI, by FDI and for FDI, says Mamata

PTI | Kolkata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

"The budget is visionless, missionless and actionless from the angle of the common people. It is not going to stimulate growth and development of the poor," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.

 
 

US Inc welcomes growth-spurring budget

Banks as insurance brokers a welcome move

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has announced that banks would be allowed to become insurance brokers and insurers.
Budget lays roadmap for investment: PM

Budget verbose, lacks substance: BJP

According to Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley, P Chidambaram had "made cosmetic changes in different heads of taxation or different expenditure".
Women's bank welcome: SEWA Bank MD

In Budget 2013, Finance Minister P Chidambaram has announced the setting up of "India's first Women's Bank as a public sector bank".
First time home buyers rejoice

Chidambaram fair to defence sector: Antony

