Union Budget 2014 Personal Finance Tax Impact Business Today
Home
UNION BUDGET 2014-15
Budget and your finances

How budget 2014 simplifies investing

Tanvi Varma/Money Today
Seamless investing

Buying insurance can be a daunting task due to the sheer volume of information that you have to provide in the proposal form.

 
 

Retirement funds now given same tax benefits pension funds

More

How the Budget proposals benefit the salaried class

How the budget proposals benefit the salaried class
More

A Budget with a mandate 'Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas'?

More

Rise in LTCG tax is a big blow for non-equity mutual funds

More

Realtors get REIT support, tax sops to increase sales

More

Housing loan interest deduction raised by Rs 50,000

More
 
 

How debt funds have been hit hard by new tax proposals

The Budget proposes to increase the tax on long-term gains from non-equity mutual funds from 10% to 20% after indexation.
More

Indirect tax proposals FM made to revive the economy

The Union Budget has several indirect tax proposals that would impact consumers. We give you a snapshot of the proposals and what they mean for the consumers.
More

Small savings get a big push in Budget 2014

A lot of Section 80C instruments such as PPF, NSC, 5-year term deposits and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme fall under the category of small savings schemes.
More

Budget 2014: Now, pay 2% TDS on life insurance policies

More

Investment limit under 80C raised to Rs 1.5 lakh

Presently the investments and expenditures up to a combined limit of Rs 1 lakh get exemptions under Sections 80C, 80CC and 80CCC of the Income-Tax Act.
More

Budget 2014: Tax exemption limit raised by Rs 50,000

More
Advertisement