Union Budget 2014-15 CEOs Wishlist

'Govt should exempt renewable projects from MAT for 10 years'

Link financial support for discoms to reduction of distribution losses and rationalisation of retail tariff, to ensure they are financially sustainable.

 
 

'Govt should lower barriers to critical therapies'

A substantial increase in allocation towards health care will support the government as it seeks to increase access to health care for its citizens.
'Create liquidity for SMEs to enable them to list on stock exchanges'

Create liquidity for SMEs for them to be able to list on Indian stock exchanges to raise capital for expansion.
'Extend I-T exemption limit for diagnostics, chronic illness'

'Review taxes, duties for Indian solar manufacturers'

'Govt should extend Section 80C deduction limit for individuals'

'Govt should simplify labour laws, introduce e-governance in Budget'

The infrastructure sector should get a boost through more investments and increased public-private partnership models to overcome structural bottlenecks.

'Govt should accelerate uniform GST implementation'

'Govt should remove service tax on training, tutorial services'

'Eliminate long-term capital gain for unlisted shares'

Simplify taxation: Best example is the need to establish fair market value for private investment in a start-up. Introduce GST.
'Govt should cut STT on equities in Budget'

A new transaction tax structure needs to be put in place to ensure there is no tax arbitrage across asset classes.
'Encourage infrastructure trusts and mutual funds'

Business Today spoke to Pashupathy Gopalan, President, SunEdison Asia Pacific, Middle East and South Africa on his expectations from  Budget 2014.
'Accord priority sector lending status to solar energy sector'

Business Today's Anilesh S. Mahajan spoke to Kunwer Sachdev, Managing Director, Su-Kam Power Systems on his expectations from the Budget.
'Budget should undertake fiscal revival to ensure growth'

A comprehensive monetary and fiscal policy is needed to rein in inflation across various components of WPI and CPI.

'Govt should cut corporate taxes to raise investments'

Business Today's Shamni Pande spoke to  Sanjeev Duggal, CEO and Director, Centum Learning on his expectations from the July 10 Budget
