CEO wishlist
Link financial support for discoms to reduction of distribution losses and rationalisation of retail tariff, to ensure they are financially sustainable.
A substantial increase in allocation towards health care will support the government as it seeks to increase access to health care for its citizens.
Create liquidity for SMEs for them to be able to list on Indian stock exchanges to raise capital for expansion.
The infrastructure sector should get a boost through more investments and increased public-private partnership models to overcome structural bottlenecks.
Simplify taxation: Best example is the need to establish fair market value for private investment in a start-up. Introduce GST.
A new transaction tax structure needs to be put in place to ensure there is no tax arbitrage across asset classes.
Business Today spoke to Pashupathy Gopalan, President, SunEdison Asia Pacific, Middle East and South Africa on his expectations from Budget 2014.
Business Today's Anilesh S. Mahajan spoke to Kunwer Sachdev, Managing Director, Su-Kam Power Systems on his expectations from the Budget.
A comprehensive monetary and fiscal policy is needed to rein in inflation across various components of WPI and CPI.
Business Today's Shamni Pande spoke to Sanjeev Duggal, CEO and Director, Centum Learning on his expectations from the July 10 Budget
