Modi govt's mantra is to create more quality jobs

Mail Today Bureau
The Economic survey suggests: "Labour laws create strong incentives for firms to avoid hiring a large number of low skill workers. An array of problems holds back the entry and maturation of new firms."

 
 

Economic Survey points at worst growth slowdown in 30 years

'Govt needs to restructure Coal India to raise output'

Economic Survey says need to streamline green clearances

The Economic Survey pointed out that time overruns in the implementation of projects has become a major cause for underachievement in many of the infrastructure sectors.
Investment, reforms to boost industrial growth: Survey

It also said with the improvement in overall macroeconomic environment, industry is expected to revive and growth can accelerate gradually over the next two years.
Inflation likely to ease by year-end: Economic Survey

Economic Survey urges strong steps to contain fiscal deficit

Economic Survey calls for direct cash subsidies

Govt to set up 16 investment zones to boost manufacturing

National Investment And Manufacturing Zones are conceptualised as integrated industrial townships of at least 5,000 hectares with world class infrastructure.
GDP growth to improve to 5.4-5.9%, concerns remain: Survey

After recovering in 2009-10 and 2010-11, GDP growth slowed down to decade's low of 4.5 per cent in 2012-13. It picked up marginally to 4.7 per cent in 2013-14.
Key highlights: Jaitley tables Economic Survey in Parliament

A day ahead of presenting his maiden Budget, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha. Here are the key highlights from the document.
