Budget 2014 may ease tax burden on middle class

Mail Today Bureau | New Delhi
Sources said that the government is considering a proposal to raise the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 2 lakh.

 
 

Budget 2014: Retailers seek official industry status

Tata firm Infiniti Retail CEO & MD Ajit Joshi said granting of an official industry status will give boost to the sector.
Pharma sector wants govt to create global capacities: Report

IDSA calls for more sops to MSME sector in Budget

Budget should balance political hopes with economic realities

Tourism industry seeks steps to promote growth in Budget

The Union Budget is just around the corner. With a prime minister in Narendra Modi who understands the benefits of tourism, there is much hope bobbing in the air.
FM for fiscal prudence over mindless populism

