UNION BUDGET 2014-15
India Inc on Budget

Experts say Jaitley is moving in right direction to fix economy

Jaitley is moving in right direction to fix economy: Experts

The historic victory of the Narendra Modi-led NDA in May had fuelled the hopes of the common man, corporate leaders, investors and policy wonks alike. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget 2014 covered a lot of ground but there was no major announcement.

 
 

Budget 2014 has key growth enablers: Rana Kapoor

'Job creation is a critical theme in the Budget'

Business Today's Sarika Malhotra spoke to Gopal Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Capital Funds Limited, about the Narendra Modi government's first Budget -
'Budget 2014's focus on skill development encouraging'

Business Today spoke to Towers Watson India MD Vivek Nath on what he thinks about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget for 2014-15 -
Infra and power: Budget gets its focus right

The Budget 2014 is a balanced budget and is in line with the industry's expectations, writes Country President of Alstom India & South Asia.
Budget: FDI in manufacturing sector will generate more jobs

The young leaders programme and the Rs 100 crore start-up programme will empower youth. Further, FDI in manufacturing sector will translate into more jobs.
Budget 2014 will boost job creation: Ranstad India CEO

