Union Budget 2014-15 Reactions Business Today

Govt's pursuit of fiscal deficit target will hit growth

DK Srivastava

Chances are next to nil that the revenue targets can be met. Further, the central government has rarely succeeded in meeting disinvestment targets and some slippage is quite likely.

 
 

'Budget 2014 an opportunity lost for Narendra Modi govt'

In the politics of the country, there has been a clean break from the past. This ought to have been followed on taxation too.
Budget announcements positive for infra in long term, says Fitch

Who said what about: Union Budget 2014-15

'Budget is a statement of intentions for manufacturing sector'

Online and mobile marketers unhappy with service tax hike

Budget 2014 is 'sanjeevani' for moribund economy: PM

Budget 2014-15: Kejriwal slams Union Budget, calls it a dud

Jaitley's maiden Budget gives big push to agriculture

The budget listed many measures to improve irrigation, strengthen warehousing, expand R&D, boost farm credit, enhance productivity, etc.

'No impact of Budget on India's sovereign ratings'

'India needs to have more incubators and more start-ups'

Business Today spoke to GMR Group Chairman GM Rao on what he thinks about Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's Budget for 2014-15 financial year.
Gulf-based NRIs hail budget as 'growth-oriented'

Union Budget 2014 lacks roadmaps: Manmohan Singh

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said it was a mere continuation of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government schemes.
Budget credit positive, but implementation is the key: Fitch

Budget to send positive signal to foreign investors: Lord Paul

