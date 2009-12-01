Economic Survey
On expenditure front, Budget must have a roadmap for direct cash transfer in kerosene, foodgrain and fertilisers, and ensure there is a proper plan for subsidy reduction.
The current economic survey makes a clear case about why the price subsidy is not the government's best weapon of choice in the fight against poverty.
Market analysts said that Indian markets rallied because of huge inflows by overseas investors, after government announced several reform measures.
The pick-up in employment generation, however, did not keep pace with the increase in labour force, wherein 14.9 million persons were added to the labour force.
Manufacturing sector was stifled by a general deterioration in the macroeconomic environment, while electricity projects are victim of lack of coal.
The Economic Survey 2014-15, tabled in the Parliament on Friday, also said that the 14th Finance Commission will enhance fiscal federalism in the country.
Though male literacy is still higher at 80.9 per cent than female literacy at 64.6 per cent, their increase has been 10.9 per cent compared to 5.6 per cent for males.
"A close look at price subsidies... reveal that they may not be the government's best weapon for fighting poverty," the Economic Survey said.
The country's National Solar Mission is being scaled up five-fold to 1,00,000 MW by 2022.
The Economic Survey expects economic growth at market prices to stand between 8.1 and 8.5 per cent.
Gems and jewellery exports contribute about 15 per cent to the country's total outbound shipments.