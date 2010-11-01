Executive Wish List
The Budget should be conducive to the investors and should help revive the investment cycle.
We believe India holds great potential, with a number of international brands entering the country and large domestic demand also being there.
Rajesh Sawhney, Founder at Global Super Angels lists out the key points Budget 2015-16 should focus on.
This year, there's nothing to stop the finance minister from breaking the mould except a failure of the imagination, or a failure of courage.
Like all other players in the industry, we are also looking forward to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
A conducive environment that will encourage this booming sector to even manufacture goods will play a critical role in healthcare evolution.
Shivakumar Ganesan, founder, Exotel lists various points the finance minister should list in the Budget.
One of the most awaited decisions from the Budget session is the Real Estate Regulatory Bill. The bill would bring in transparency into the system.
A prerequisite for domestic growth is to focus on prioritising areas that will maximise the ease of doing business in India.
Accordingly, we expect roads, railways, housing and urban development to receive substantial budgetary funding.
Ficci President Jyotsna Suri speaks to BT's Chitra Narayanan on the industry's expectations from the upcoming Budget. Excerpts-