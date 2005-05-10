Union Budget 2015 Sector Hits and Misses - Business Today
Union Budget 2015-16
Budget 2015 Sector Impact

What went wrong in Union Budget 2015-16

Shweta Punj and Suveen Sinha
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

A vaunted lawyer like Finance Minister Arun Jaitley did not do a stellar job of selling the Budget, even though he did put in much in it.

 
 

Infra spending increased, allocation battle begins

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced an increase of Rs  70,000 crore in the government's spending on infrastructure, but where will all this money go?
No bang in 'Make in India'

While many of the policies proposed could stimulate manufacturing demand in the long term, executives were not too sure about the near term.
Budget 2015-16 takes steps to ease doing business

First,  the budget has further simplified the procedures  for Indian corporate to attract foreign investments
Mudra for microfinance and financial inclusion growth

FM Arun Jaitley said he was proposing to create a Mudra Bank, with a corpus of Rs 20,000 crore, and credit guarantee corpus of Rs 3,000 crore.
A step closer to holding company structure for PSU banks

In Budget 2015-16, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has proposed setting up of an autonomous bank board bureau.
Is govt trying to curtail financial regulators' autonomy?

Though the merger of FMC with Sebi was anticipated in the market, it isn't the best of moves for India.
Budget 2015 does little to cheer the battered auto sector

The automobile industry wanted the government to announce a cut in excise duty and offer industry-specific incentives to increase demand.
There's a lot to like and admire about the Budget

Schemes for senior citizens among positives for healthcare

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his Budget for 2015-16, offered incentives for yoga providers and punished smokers by increasing excise duty on cigarettes.
Incredible India tries to become hospitable India

Visa on arrival facilities for 150 countries may boost tourism but do we have the infrastructure to cope?
It's not how much, but how will skill and education mission work

Few reasons to cheer for retail, FMCG sectors

Apart from announcing a fund for a jobs scheme and encouraging cashless transactions, the Budget has largely ignored these sectors.
Union Budget addresses steps on social security

Goods and Services Tax: Much ado about 2016

There has been a constant tussle between the state and the central governments that has deferred its implementation several times.
