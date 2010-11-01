Union Budget 2015-16
Union Budget 2015-16
Govt proposes budget hike for social sectors

Aditya Kalra | New Delhi
The government plans to raise its sanitation and drinking water budget by 60 per cent to $2.15 billion, while the child welfare budget will rise by a quarter to $2.68 billion.

 
 

Govt plans to infuse Rs 7,940 crore into state banks

The government plans to infuse Rs 7,940 crore of capital into state-owned lenders during the fiscal year to March 2016, the annual budget showed on Saturday.
10-point agenda to rejuvenate the energy sector

Ten key reforms that auto sector hopes for in Budget

Nevin John, senior editor of Business Today lists down ten key points government should consider for auto sector in Budget 2015-16.
Five things that agriculture sector expects in Budget

Ajay Modi, special correspondent of Business Today, lists down five key points that Budget 2015-16 should focus on in agriculture sector.
10 areas in pharma Budget 2015-16 should focus on

Associate editor E Kumar Sharma lists the key points finance minister Arun Jaitley should focus on when he reads out his Budget speech on February 28.
Five key areas in retail Budget 2015-16 should focus on

Arpita Mukherjee lists the areas in the retail sector Union Budget should focus on.
Five key areas in banking Budget 2015-16 should focus on

Anand Adhikari, senior editor at Business Today lists down 5 key points the government should consider for banking sector in Budget 2015-16.
What electronics industry and e-commerce sector want from Budget

Venkatesha Babu, deputy editor of Business Today identifies ten steps Budget 2015-16 should focus on in IT, electronics and e-commerce sector.
Key areas in microfinance Budget 2015-16 should focus on

Associate editor E Kumar Sharma lists the key areas Finance Minister Arun Jaitley should focus on when he reads out his Budget speech on February 28.
