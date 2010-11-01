Union Budget 2015-16 Key Announcements - Business Today
Union Budget 2015-16
Budget 2015 key announcements

FM Jaitley proposes public debt management agency

IANS | New Delhi
FM Arun Jaitley

"I intend to begin this process this year by setting up a PDMA which will bring both India's external borrowings and domestic debt under one roof," the minister said.

 
 

Govt to launch gold accounts, import duty unchanged

Sukanya Samridhhi Yojna gets tax-free status

Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme is a new entrant in the small-savings schemes category aimed at encouraging savings for a girl child's education and marriage.
Govt to give visa on arrival for 150 countries

Service tax to be raised to 14 per cent: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in his maiden full-year Budget for the 2015-16 financial year, also said that the education cess would be raised.
FM Jaitley says corporate tax to be cut to 25%

The country's corporate tax of 33.99 per cent, was higher than a global average of 23.64 per cent in 2014, according to consultant KPMG.
Super rich to pay 2% more tax

Presenting his government's first full-year Budget, the FM said this additional surcharge will make the exchequer richer by Rs 9,000 crore.
FM Arun Jaitley postpones GAAR by 2 years

Jaitley notified the Lok Sabha of the postponement of the anti-tax avoidance rules on Saturday when presenting his maiden full-year Budget for 2015-16.
Union Budget 2015: Full text of FM Arun Jaitley's speech

Indian economy fastest-growing in the world: FM

Tax deduction limit on health insurance premium raised

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "Increase in limit of deduction in health insurance premium from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000."
Rs 41,000 cr eyed from divestment in govt firms

FM aims for growth, fiscal consolidation can wait

Govt to enhance MGNREGA allocation by Rs 5,000 cr: FM

The MNREGA scheme is a social security measure that seeks to guarantee right to work in rural areas.
FM Jaitley says wealth tax abolished

Wealth tax is computed on the market value of all the assets you own.
