Union Budget 2016-17
Implementation of the pay commission report in toto is to cost the government Rs 1.02 lakh crore.
The industry normally views the Budget as a key policy document that goes beyond numbers, and underlines the future political and economic priorities.
Railways failed to meet Prabhu's target of last year to collect revenues of Rs 141,416.05 crore and achieved only Rs 136,079.26 crore. How will he match this year?
The creation of a dedicated Long Term Irrigation Fund in NABARD with an initial corpus of about Rs 20,000 crore is a major step.
