Home
Union Budget 2016-17
 

News

Rs 70,000 cr allocated for 7th pay commission

Implementation of the pay commission report in toto is to cost the government Rs 1.02 lakh crore.
More

Expectations

Jaitley to encourage investmesnts in PSEs

Government to encourage investments in public sector enterprises

More

CEO expectations

Will Budget 2016 address tax issues for M&A?

More

Expert Columns

Budget will revive investor confidence: Expert

Budget will revive investor confidence: Expert

The industry normally views the Budget as a key policy document that goes beyond numbers, and underlines the future political and economic priorities.
More

Railway Budget

Anilesh Mahajan, Associate Editor, Business Today

Prabhu's vision to hit various roadblocks

Railways failed to meet Prabhu's target of last year to collect revenues of Rs 141,416.05 crore and achieved only Rs 136,079.26 crore. How will he match this year?
More

Economic Survey

Jaitley adheres to the fiscal roadmap

Jaitley proposes to keep the deficit at 3.5% in FY17

More

Corporate Reactions

'Budget's focus on rural communities is laudable'

The creation of a dedicated Long Term Irrigation Fund in NABARD with an initial corpus of about Rs 20,000 crore is a major step.
More

Market Tracker

RBI may go for 50 bps easing in 2016; Nifty target 7,500: UBS

RBI may go for 50 bps cut in 2016; Nifty target 7,500: UBS

More

Decoding the Budget

Budget 2017: Affordable housing and MSMEs get much-needed fillip

Budget 2017: Affordable housing and MSMEs get much-needed fillip

More

Expert Take

Pravin Agrawal, Director, Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP

Budget 2016: FM bats for fiscal prudence, growth for India Inc.

More

Reactions

Budget 2016 'balanced', 'pragmatic': RBI deputy guv

'Budget 2016-17 is balanced, pragmatic'

More

Effect on pocket

Cars, air travel, movies and eating out to be costlier

More

Key Announcements

Rs 70,000 cr allocated for 7th pay commission

Implementation of the pay commission report in toto is to cost the government Rs 1.02 lakh crore.
More
Advertisement