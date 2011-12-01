CEO expectations

  • Saumil Shah, Partner, Tax, KPMG in India

    Saumil Shah

    Will Budget 2016 address tax issues for M&A?

    With several companies going global and actively participating in M&A activities, having specific provisions exempting such foreign restructuring in the hands of Indian shareholders shall help.

    More
  • Richard Rekhy is the CEO of KPMG in India and a member of the global board of KPMG International

    Richard Rekhy

    Budget 2016: Investor sentiments high, but fiscal prudence demands a tightrope walk

    Since the current government came to power in 2014, it has rolled out several measures and there is a positivity seen in the economy and overall business environment.

    More
  • Debjani Ghosh, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group, Managing Director, South Asia

    Debjani Ghosh

    This year's budget needs to show real execution

    This year's budget needs to show real execution towards the government's intent of making India an easier destination to do business and  be seen as an innovation hub.

    More
  • Vimal Bhandari, Managing Director and CEO, IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd

    Vimal Bhandari

    Govt needs to distribute tax on dividends paid by companies

    It is desirable to increase the momentum in the alternate investment fund segment by removing certain tax anomalies, says Vimal Bhandari of IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd.

    More
  • Sandeep Nayak, ED and CEO, Centrum Broking

    Sandeep Nayak

    FM should keep fiscal deficit for next year below 3.5%

    Fiscal deficit is the single most important number all investors would watch out for, says Sandeep Nayak, ED and CEO of Centrum Broking.

    More
  • Deepak Khetrapal, MD, Orient Cement

    Deepak Khetrapal

    Expectations of cement industry from Budget 2016

    While the phased reduction in corporate tax rates as promised by the FM is expected, there are concerns about removal of deductions available.

    More
  • Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, Indiamart

    Dinesh Agarwal

    'Expect faster implementation of large infra projects'

    Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Indiamart lists steps the government should take to put growth of the industry and economy on fasttrack

    More
  • Harsh Pati Singhania, VC and MD, JK Paper

    Harsh Pati Singhania

    'Reduce tax burden on existing tax payers, incentivize spending'

    Broaden the tax base - only 3 per cent of population pay taxes, i.e. 3.5 crore people out of 125 crore. For comparison 45 per cent of US citizens pay taxes.

    More
  • G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

    Team BT

    What do CEOs of major companies expect from Budget 2016-2017?

    "Moves towards ensuring simplified procedures with time-bound accountability for approvals will go a long way in driving growth," says Dr Reddy's Laboratories Co-Chairman and CEO G.V. Prasad.

    More
  • Sonica Malhotra, Director, MBD Group

    Sonica Malhotra

    Hospitality sector needs policy reforms to grow

    Hospitality sector still faces a number of issues and needs more robust confidence-building measures. The policies and initiatives to promote the sector often falter at the implementation stage.

    More

Over The Years

W.I.P

Status report of Budget 2015-16

  • Delivered
  • Not delivered
  • IN progress

WISHING WELL

Quick Facts

VIDEOS