Corporate Reactions
The creation of a dedicated Long Term Irrigation Fund in NABARD with an initial corpus of about Rs 20,000 crore is a major step.
As expected, rural India has a massive impetus to the turning of the wheels of the economy in the union budget for 2016/17.
The budget presented by the Finance Minister is a well-balanced one given the way the global economy has been over the last one year.
Overall, the Union Budget 2016 proved to be quite conservative, as the government tried to resolve basic priorities rather than introducing something disruptive.
On the BFSI front, FDI through automatic route in the insurance sector is a welcome move as it will attract foreign investments in this capital intensive industry.
