Jaitley proposes to keep the deficit at 3.5% in FY17

Jaitley adheres to the fiscal roadmap

Amid debate over balancing growth and financial management, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday adhered to the fiscal consolidation roadmap by proposing to keep the deficit at 3.5 per cent of GDP in 2016-17.

 
 

The Economic Survey for 2015-16, which was tabled in Parliament today, also made a case for carrying forward the reform process to achieve macro-economic stability.
Low inflation has taken hold and confidence in price stability has improved.

