Union Budget 2016-17
Effect on pocket

Cars, air travel, movies and eating out to be costlier

PTI | New Delhi

As a result of a new levy, Krishi Kalyan cess, on all services, activities including eating out, watching movies in theaters and payment of bills, will also become more expensive.

 
 

Budget brings 2 new cesses, hikes environment levy

Budget 2016: FM focuses on small tax payers, rural economy

HRA deduction limit raised to Rs 60,000

The government on Monday proposed to  raise the HRA deduction under section 80 GG to Rs 60,000 from the current Rs 24,000 per month.
New amnesty scheme for black money holders to come clean

Income tax slabs to remain unchanged

