By Siddhartha Roy Budget will revive investor confidence: Expert The industry normally views the Budget as a key policy document that goes beyond numbers, and underlines the future political and economic priorities. More

By Shashanka Bhide Budget 2016: Need to catalyse rural sector It was expected that the Union Budget this year will highlight issues relating to agriculture and rural sectors than on other sectors of the economy. More

By Ashok V. Desai Reading the Tea Leaves The Finance Commission's orders have led to a rise in the states' share of the Centre's revenue from 31 per cent in 2014/15 to 41 per cent in the 2016/17 Budget. More

Rajeev Dubey A budget for elections 2017, not the economy Rural initiatives will not be value accretive this fiscal.



More

Kuldip Kumar What C-suite women taxpayers expect from Arun Jaitley Indian women have excelled in every sphere of career and are now playing vital roles in the corporate world. Companies with women in C-suites are among the most successful organisations. With the Union Budget 2016 round the corner a natural thought comes to the mind. More

Rajesh Srinivasan Manufacturing sector: Key expectations from Union Budget 2016 As we are steadily climbing notches in the ladder of ease of doing business, a much-needed push to the manufacturing sector is important to sustain and promote an all-inclusive growth. More

Sudhir Singh, Partner, PwC India Challenges for start-ups in India and how Budget could ease them Start-ups are often less influential in representing their interests before relevant authorities, primarily as those are small companies with limited approach in the government and no political connections, linkages or lineages. More

Rohan Gupta, COO, Attero Budget 2016: Time to create dedicated fund corpus for lifecycle management of electronic goods Granted, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) is supposed to tackle the problem generated by the electronics sector but then the government as a whole has to see things beyond products' life-cycle and also need to make provisions for electronics' end-of-life phase. More

Krishan Arora and Sohrab Bararia GST: How govt can set the indirect tax structure right With the current impediments that the government is grappling with on GST, there is still much that government can do to bring the current indirect tax structure closer to GST. More