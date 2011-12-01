Expert Columns

  • Budget will revive investor confidence: Expert

    By Siddhartha Roy

    The industry normally views the Budget as a key policy document that goes beyond numbers, and underlines the future political and economic priorities.

  • Budget 2016: Need to catalyse rural sector

    By Shashanka Bhide

    It was expected that the Union Budget this year will highlight issues relating to agriculture and rural sectors than on other sectors of the economy.

  • Reading the Tea Leaves

    By Ashok V. Desai

    The Finance Commission's orders have led to a rise in the states' share of the Centre's revenue from 31 per cent in 2014/15 to 41 per cent in the 2016/17 Budget.

  • Rajeev Dubey, Managing Editor, Business Today

    Rajeev Dubey

    A budget for elections 2017, not the economy

    Rural initiatives will not be value accretive this fiscal.

  • Kuldip Kumar, Partner and Leader, Personal Tax – PwC India

    Kuldip Kumar

    What C-suite women taxpayers expect from Arun Jaitley

    Indian women have excelled in every sphere of career and are now playing vital roles in the corporate world. Companies with women in C-suites are among the most successful organisations. With the Union Budget 2016 round the corner a natural thought comes to the mind.

  • Rajesh Srinivasan, Partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP

    Rajesh Srinivasan

    Manufacturing sector: Key expectations from Union Budget 2016

    As we are steadily climbing notches in the ladder of ease of doing business, a much-needed push to the manufacturing sector is important to sustain and promote an all-inclusive growth.

  • Sudhir Singh, Partner, PwC India

    Sudhir Singh, Partner, PwC India

    Challenges for start-ups in India and how Budget could ease them

    Start-ups are often less influential in representing their interests before relevant authorities, primarily as those are small companies with limited approach in the government and no political connections, linkages or lineages.

  • Rohan Gupta, COO, Attero

    Rohan Gupta, COO, Attero

    Budget 2016: Time to create dedicated fund corpus for lifecycle management of electronic goods

    Granted, the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) is supposed to tackle the problem generated by the electronics sector but then the government as a whole has to see things beyond products' life-cycle and also need to make provisions for electronics' end-of-life phase.

  • Krishan Arora, Director, Grant Thornton India LLP

    Krishan Arora and Sohrab Bararia

    GST: How govt can set the indirect tax structure right

    With the current impediments that the government is grappling with on GST, there is still much that government can do to bring the current indirect tax structure closer to GST.

  • Vishal Rai

    Vishal Rai

    Country by Country Reporting - Any contours?

    Senior officials of the Indian Revenue at different public forums have indicated that India will implement the changes suggested in Action 13 on TP documentation and CbC reporting with effect from the fiscal year beginning 1 April 2016.

