Prabhu's vision to hit various roadblocks

Anilesh S Mahajan

Railways failed to meet Prabhu's target of last year to collect revenues of Rs 141,416.05 crore and achieved only Rs 136,079.26 crore. How will he match this year?

 
 

Rail Budget 2016-17: Full text of the speech

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu presented his second Budget in the Lok Sabha on February 25, 2016.
What Dalal Street should read into Rail Budget

Prabhu proposes 'Antyodaya Express' for unreserved travel

Railways targets new sources of revenue

How Rail Budget 2016 will improve your train travel

Prabhu likely to announce new premium trains

The new trains with improved passenger amenities will be targeting to compete with the budget airlines.
Semi-high speed train coaches to be used in Shatabdi

Low on fizz, but Indian Railways may just be beginning to build some steam

E-catering services to be extended to 408 stations

"IRCTC will manage catering services in a phased manner," Prabhu said while presenting the Railway Budget 2016-17 in parliament.
Railways to develop three dedicated freight corridors

Rail Budget 2016: No hike in passenger fares, freight

Railways to target freight business revival: Prabhu

Why Railway-linked stocks fell up to 10%

Railways should be made disabled-friendly: NGO

Railways should provide suitable solutions and devices for passengers to safely get into the train, the memorandum said.
