Union Budget 2017: Special focus on Infrastructure and Affordable Housing

By Anshuman Magazine
The Union Budget 2017 has struck a fine balance between being populist and bolstering private sector investments; with a special focus on infrastructure and affordable housing.

 
 

Union Budget 2017: What is TECI ? Jaitley's catchphrase in budget speech

In his budget speech at the parliament today, Arun Jaitley introduces the abbreviation TECI to define the government's plan for the Indian economy.
Budget 2017: Four proposals that would make start-ups smile

The budget document has just one paragraph on "start-ups" and three references. But a closer examination highlights a lot more. Here are some of them:
