How FM Arun Jaitley's budget proposals will affect cash transactions

Aseem Thapliyal
How Arun Jaitley's budget proposals will affect cash payments

The minister proposed to ban all cash transactions above Rs 3 lakh beginning April 1, 2017. The decision to ban cash transactions beyond a threshold is based on the recommendation of the Special Investigation Team on black money that was set up by the Supreme Court.

 
 

Budget restricts tax benefit on second house to Rs 2 lakh

As per the proposal, the owner can set off losses towards second home against other heads of income up to Rs 2 lakh under Section 71 of the Income Tax Act.
