Union Budget 2018-19
Budget for Salaried People

Budget 2018: Decoding the effect of FM Arun Jaitley's speech on salaried taxpayers

Aseem Thapliyal
At present, a 3 per cent cess, consisting of 2 per cent cess for primary education and 1 per cent cess for secondary and higher education, is levied on personal income tax and corporation tax.

 
 

Union Budget: FM Jaitley proposes 4% health & education cess

Budget 2018: Standard Deduction of Rs 40,000 on income tax actually amounts to just Rs 10,000 benefit

Budget 2018: Will the government revise tax slabs?

A proposal was recently made to the finance ministry calling for a revision of the tax slab and raising the limit from Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 3 lakh.
Union Budget 2018: Govt should take steps to make school expenses tax free

As per the current norms of the Income Tax Act, tax payers spending on education of their children get exemption on paying income tax.
Budget 2018: Bad news for the middle class; mobile phones, gold, LCD TV, vegetable oil, watches get costlier

However, raw cashew nuts, solar tempered glass, accessories for cochlear implants have been made cheaper.
Budget 2018: Will medical reimbursement limit be increased?

The amount of Rs 15,000 was set in effect from April, 1999 that is almost 20 years ago. 
Budget 2018: What's on the aam aadmi's wishlist?

Budget 2018-19: Arun Jaitley may hike income tax exemption limit from Rs 2.5L to Rs 3L

