Union Budget 2018-19
CEO Expectations

Budget 2018: Make health insurance mandatory for employers, promote home insurance

Tapan Singhel | New Delhi
The Union Budget 2018-19 holds many expectations even as India's domestic economy is going through a critical phase of growth.

 
 

Budget 2018: How govt can help revive the telecom sector

Right of Way (RoW) rules were brought in to ease setting up telecom infrastructure by standardising processes and fixing applicable charges.
Budget 2018: Infrastructure sector hopes for increase in budgetary allocations

Budget 2018: Govt must help logistics companies to reduce cost, turnaround time

Budget 2018: 'Government should introduce measures to boost investment in hospitality'

Budget 2018: Create level playing field for domestic crude producers

On the back of a production cut by OPEC, global oil prices have risen from the depths of $40 a barrel and have rallied sharply in last few months.
Budget 2018: How government can help Indian mobile phone makers

MindRush 2018: Experts bat for rural focus, jobs in Union Budget

Budget 2018: GST on medical devices should be reduced, give impetus to health insurance

The healthcare sector is poised for an eventful 2018, as medical and pharmaceutical firms await key policy announcements.
Budget 2018: 'Market reforms essential for farmers to get their due'

Budget 2018: 'Reduce GST on agrochemicals, spend on storage facilities'

A lot of farmers' distress in 2017 also occurred because they were not able to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) assured by the government.
Budget 2018: Expectations of real estate sector from the budget

The single-tax regime in India ushered in additional cost pressure on real estate.
Budget 2018: What is in store for the retail, start-up industry

One of the major expectations from the Union Budget 2017-18 would be the long anticipated legitimacy to the franchise business.
Budget 2018: Unlocking India's potential in the fintech industry

India Inc seeks investment incentives, lower corporate tax in pre-Budget meet with Arun Jaitley

