BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Decoding the Budget
From protecting India's tax base to tax holiday of startups, here are some hits and misses of Budget 2018
This article critically analyses some major hits and misses of budget 2018
The Finance Minister had three key challenges to address before presenting the Union Budget 2018.
Global rating agency, Moody's, will be certainly disillusioned with the finance minister Arun Jaitley.
The measures announced in the budget could trigger a rise in demand for medicines but those within the Indian pharma feel this alone may not help.
The Budget's focus is expected to be on safety, especially in light of the spike in the number of derailments in 2017, as well as improving passenger amenities
In reality, the budget is slightly less important that in any past year since most indirect tax decisions have been subsumed by the GST.
Have any questions you'd like to ask him directly? The #AskYourFM talkathon begins at 7 pm, so be ready to start tweeting.
Farmer producer organisations could help alleviate rural distress. Will the budget give them a boost?
India is yet to see a major privatization drive, at least in the last ten years! Currently Central Public Sector Enterprises.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces