BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Expectations
This year's budget is the most awaited announcement since the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the incumbent government's last budget of this term.
The finance minister is all geared up to introduce Budget 2018. As with all previous Budgets, the country is abuzz with lot of speculations and expectations.
Despite the short-term hurdles presented by demontisation and GST, the travel and tourism industry continues to be bullish on future growth and opportunities.
Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley perhaps bring about the necessary changes to simplify the process during this Budget?
Income tax benefit continues to be at the top of the mind for almost everyone who is in that taxable income range.
One of the major expectations from the Union Budget 2017-18 would be the long anticipated legitimacy to the franchise business.
Infrastructure companies hope the Union Budget 2018 will provide a boost to the housing sector, especially low-cost housing projects, with some sops.
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces