Arun Jaitley, Union Budget 2018-19, Lok Sabha, Union Budget 2018

How dividend distribution tax affects mutual fund investors

Aseem Thapliyal
How dividend distribution tax affects mutual fund investors

Mutual funds investments have seen a huge rise in inflows. Domestic funds had invested a staggering over Rs 1 lakh crore in the stock market last year, much higher than over Rs 48,000 crore infused in 2016 and more than Rs 70,000 crore in during 2015.

 
 

Don't know how LTCG tax will affect you? Here's CBDT's explainer

Here's an FAQ on long-term capital gains taxation put together by CBDT
More

What is Modicare? It's definitely not the same as Obamacare

Clarity needs to emerge on the architecture of Ayushman Bharat before a comprehensive comparison can be made between Modicare and Obamacare.
More

Budget 2018: Mumbai city transportation gets a boost

More

Budget 2018-19: Govt calls Budget pro-farmer, pro-poor, Opposition says 'big letdown'

More

Budget 2018: Increase in custom duty hike likely to make Mercedez, BMW, Jaguar cars costlier

This would be the second blow to premium auto sector which was burdened with additional cess under GST in December last year.
More

How Budget 2018 will impact the Indian start-up ecosystem

Budget 2018 did not have much in the bag for the India's start-up community. However, some initiatives announced are going to be a growth driver for the space.
More

Govt cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel but introduces road cess of Rs 8

More
 
 

Why Sensex is down nearly 1,400 points since Feb 1

More

Budget 2018: From 'ease of business' to 'ease of living'

More

Budget 2018: Key takeaways from Modi government's last full budget

More

The good, bad and ugly of Arun Jaitley's Union Budget 2018-19

More

Budget 2018-19: Big announcements, but little or nothing to spur growth

More

Decoding the return of LTCG tax in Budget 2018

More

Budget 2018: Forget cheaper tickets, Railways may focus on safety, modernisation

The Budget's focus is expected to be on safety, especially in light of the spike in the number of derailments in 2017, as well as improving passenger amenities
More
Advertisement