Budget strikes a fine balance, LTCG was not a shock, say experts

Mahesh Nayak | New Delhi\
Considering Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's last budget ahead of the 2019 election, Business Today interviewed four mutual fund CEO and CIO to get their views on the budget and what should investors do now with the event being over.

 
 

Realty players welcome affordable housing fund

Bankers hail Budget but flag concerns on expenditure overruns

Bankers have hailed the Budget as a holistic document addressing key issues to push growth, but have flagged concerns on expenditure overruns.
Union budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley fails to address key healthcare fundamentals

In the past three years, there have been considerable efforts by the government towards building the health facilities infrastructure upto the HSC level.
Budget 2018: Mr. Jaitley, please make income tax filing simpler

Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley perhaps bring about the necessary changes to simplify the process during this Budget?
Budget 2018: How govt can help revive the telecom sector

Right of Way (RoW) rules were brought in to ease setting up telecom infrastructure by standardising processes and fixing applicable charges.
Budget 2018: 'Reduce GST on agrochemicals, spend on storage facilities'

A lot of farmers' distress in 2017 also occurred because they were not able to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) assured by the government.
Budget 2018 may not be populist, indicates PM Modi

Budget appears 'mildly disappointing': Experts

Budget 2018: Established consumer brands will be the biggest beneficiaries

Budget 2018 Commentary: Can the Budget fulfill Aam Aadmi's expectations?

Can Union Budget 2018 deliver on the expectations of the common man?
Budget 2018: Make health insurance mandatory for employers, promote home insurance

The Union Budget 2018-19 holds many expectations even as India's domestic economy is going through a critical phase of growth.
Budget 2018: Govt must help logistics companies to reduce cost, turnaround time

Budget 2018: Govt should withdraw dividend distribution tax

Budget 2018: Create level playing field for domestic crude producers

On the back of a production cut by OPEC, global oil prices have risen from the depths of $40 a barrel and have rallied sharply in last few months.
