Reactions
Considering Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's last budget ahead of the 2019 election, Business Today interviewed four mutual fund CEO and CIO to get their views on the budget and what should investors do now with the event being over.
Bankers have hailed the Budget as a holistic document addressing key issues to push growth, but have flagged concerns on expenditure overruns.
In the past three years, there have been considerable efforts by the government towards building the health facilities infrastructure upto the HSC level.
Will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley perhaps bring about the necessary changes to simplify the process during this Budget?
Right of Way (RoW) rules were brought in to ease setting up telecom infrastructure by standardising processes and fixing applicable charges.
A lot of farmers' distress in 2017 also occurred because they were not able to sell their produce at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) assured by the government.
Can Union Budget 2018 deliver on the expectations of the common man?
The Union Budget 2018-19 holds many expectations even as India's domestic economy is going through a critical phase of growth.
On the back of a production cut by OPEC, global oil prices have risen from the depths of $40 a barrel and have rallied sharply in last few months.
