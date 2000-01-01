Smart Cities, National Urban Livelihood and more; Budget 2019 has a lot to ensure ease of living

Columns
While Budget 2019 has occasionally distinguished between ease of living and ease of doing business (in case of farmers, for example), it has more or less continued to focus on the issues outlined above in a comprehensive manner
The onus is on Modi 2.0 is thus to put the wheels into motion again so that the economy rides back on the growth path sooner.
Union Budget 2019: The government, business and people are the players on the stage - and together we need to co-create our success.
The tax threshold has not been revised since 2014. Given the general increase in prices, the FM could consider increasing the tax threshold to Rs 5 lakh
It's a wait-and-watch till July 5 on how things finally unfold and whether the common man's challenges are reduced and the housing sector gets the required boost.
When your children are on the cusp of starting their careers, it can be a good time to help them understand how to manage finances
