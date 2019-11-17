Union Budget 2019: New Aadhaar, PAN Card rules you need to know to pay your income tax

Decoding the Budget
Union Budget 2019: Once this proposal will get green light in the Parliament, individuals will be able to use Aadhaar cards instead of PAN cards to conduct financial transactions, for instance, mutual fund investments, buying gold, and others.
Union Budget 2019: More than 3 crore beneficiaries under Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme; will its scope be expanded?
Union Budget 2019: More than 26.25 lakh people have been admitted across the country under Ayushman Bharat. To this end 15,224 hospitals have been empanelled.
The tax threshold has not been revised since 2014. Given the general increase in prices, the FM could consider increasing the tax threshold to Rs 5 lakh
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the chairperson of Biocon, feels the Budget should have taken measures to address needs and concerns of large industries in India
Key pillars on the roadmap to becoming a $5 trillion economy include ensuring an accelerated economic development and related job creation
Budget 2019: CEA calls for increasing per capita energy consumption, lays emphasis on electric vehicles
India uses only 6 per cent of the world's primary energy even as it accounts for 18 per cent of the world's population and this disparity needs to be plugged
- Bala Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy flick rakes in Rs 44 crore in opening weekend
- Solar power addition falls 35% in the first half of 2019
- WTO ruling against export incentives: Should Indian exporters be worried?
- Delhi pollution: You may have to pay 5% extra premium on health insurance policies
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- Kindle Oasis 10th gen review: Best premium e-book reader in the market
- WhatsApp bans users in groups with suspicious names
- WhatsApp drains batteries of OnePlus devices with Android 9, 10 OS: report
- WhatsApp's new dark theme feature spotted in latest beta update
- Goldman Sachs faces probe after Apple Card blamed for sexism in credit check