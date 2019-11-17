Union Budget 2019
Union Budget 2019: New Aadhaar, PAN Card rules you need to know to pay your income tax

Union Budget 2019: Once this proposal will get green light in the Parliament, individuals will be able to use Aadhaar cards instead of PAN cards to conduct financial transactions, for instance, mutual fund investments, buying gold, and others.

 
 

Union Budget 2019: Everything a common man should know about

Budget 2019: What Nirmala Sitharaman offers to agriculture sector

Can the Budget push boost electric car market?

Budget 2019: Develop domestic capabilities to boost aviation

Union Budget 2019: More than 3 crore beneficiaries under Modi's Ayushman Bharat scheme; will its scope be expanded?

Union Budget 2019: More than 26.25 lakh people have been admitted across the country under Ayushman Bharat. To this end 15,224 hospitals have been empanelled.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2019 today; here's what's on the cards

Budget 2019: How FM's income tax sops could help promote savings and investment

The tax threshold has not been revised since 2014. Given the general increase in prices, the FM could consider increasing the tax threshold to Rs 5 lakh
Budget 2019: India Inc disappointed; much-awaited boost to healthcare missing

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the chairperson of Biocon, feels the Budget should have taken measures to address needs and concerns of large industries in India
Budget 2019: Key to becoming $5 trillion economy lies in new age skills

Key pillars on the roadmap to becoming a $5 trillion economy include ensuring an accelerated economic development and related job creation
Angel tax woes to continue as Budget 2019 offers little clarity

Budget 2019 pits EV lobby against conventional auto industry

Rail Budget 2019: Indian Railways' profitability decreased 7.8% under Modi govt's first term

Budget 2019: CEA calls for increasing per capita energy consumption, lays emphasis on electric vehicles

India uses only 6 per cent of the world's primary energy even as it accounts for 18 per cent of the world's population and this disparity needs to be plugged
Union Budget 2019: Modi 2.0 govt may spend more on housing to fulfill poll promise

