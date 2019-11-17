Union Budget 2019
Business Today

Minimum public shareholding at 35%; here's how it will impact stock market liquidity

Aprajita Sharma | New Delhi
Minimum public shareholding at 35%; here's how it will impact stock market liquidity

While the move is positive for minority shareholders and it will lead to a better price discovery, some MNCs with low public float may even prefer to delist instead of relinquishing their stakes

 
 

Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty end almost 1% down post Union Budget outcome

More

Sensex Today LIVE: Sensex ends 394 points down, Nifty at 11,811 post Union Budget outcome

More

Union Budget 2019: Sensex, Nifty investors pray for Sitharaman to roll back Jaitley's LTCG tax

More

Union Budget 2019: What Dalal Street expects from Sitharaman's first budget

More

Union Budget 2019: Real estate stocks set to rally as Modi govt expected to give relief to homebuyers

More

Budget 2019: Task cut out for FM Nirmala Sitharaman to calm investors' nerves

More

Budget 2019: How change in LTCG tax rate may affect the market

More
 
 

Union Budget 2019: Banking stocks rise on Rs 70,000-cr recapitalisation of public lenders

More

Union Budget 2019: FMCG, consumer durables stocks may log gains as govt likely to announce relief in income tax

More

Union Budget 2019: FM Nirmala Sitharaman expected to scrap securities transaction tax this year

More

Union Budget 2019: Infra stocks may gain as Modi govt set to provide additional focus on key sector

More

How market is likely to move in run-up to Budget 2019

More

Budget 2019: What stock market expects on capital gains tax

More

Budget 2019: Sensex, Nifty likely to rise if govt presents a strong reform agenda for the next five years

More
Advertisement