Days after presenting the Union Budget 2019, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the parliament on Wednesday
Budget 2019: Expected Sitharaman to hit 'boundaries' but she took 'steady singles', says Anand Mahindra
Budget 2019: Anand Mahindra says Sitharaman's budget will help the country in its journey to becoming a $5-trillion economy
Union Budget 2019: Around 15% hike in Tribal Affairs Ministry budget, focus on critical infra projects
The government has earmarked Rs 6,814.96 crore for the Tribal Affairs Ministry as compared to Rs 6,000 crore in 2018-19.
Jewellery trade associations have asked India's government to reduce gold import duties, which have caused a surge in smuggling.
Arun Jaitley terms Budget 2019 blend of good economics, good politics; roadmap for economy to get back on track
Arun Jaitley says PM Modi's first tenure witnessed a mixed blend of both "good economics and good politics"
In a televised statement on the Union Budget, the prime minister said new schemes have been announced to usher structural reforms in the agriculture sector.
- Tata Motors MD draws twice the salary of Mahindra and Mahindra MD in FY19
- Centre proposes light, urban rail transit system for small cities
- LIC offers Rs 1.25 lakh crore line of credit by 2024 to fund highway projects: Nitin Gadkari
- Mumbai fire: Third floor of Churchill Chamber building ablaze; rescue operations underway
- NMRC Recruitment 2019: 199 jobs available in Noida Metro Rail Corp; check salary, how to apply
- Oppo K3 with pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India: Check price, specifications, launch offers
- One flagship phone to be launched each year in India, says Xiaomi VP Manu Jain
- Surfing porn sites in Incognito Mode? Google, Facebook know what you're up to
- Netflix is in India for long haul, may triple subscribers to 4.1 million this year
- Reliance Jio GigaFiber Vs Airtel V-Fiber: Broadband speed, data plans and price compared