Economic Survey 2019 to be tabled today; check out where, when to watch, how to download document

The first Economic Survey of Narendra Modi-led NDA government's second tenure will be tabled in the Parliament today. The Economic Survey (2019-2020) has been prepared by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) Krishnamurthy Subramanian. The CEA tweeted saying, "Looking forward with excitement to table my first - and the new Government's first - Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday. #EcoSurvey2019."





The Economic Survey is presented a day before Union Budget, every year. It is an annual document by the Finance Ministry and Government of India which reviews the economy of the country over the past year and current financial year.

What does it contain?

It consists of detailed data on macro economy as well as the different sectors. The Economic Survey serves as a guideline for the Union Budget since it also contains policy ideas, key statistics on economic parameters and in-depth research on macro and sectoral trends.

The government is not bound to follow these recommendations and it only serves as a policy guide. On several occasions, policy changes recommended in the Economic Survey have not been seen in Budget proposals.

Where to watch Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey will be tabled in the Parliament on Thursday. It will be broadcast live on Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha channels. One can also follow the live updates on the BusinessToday.In blog.

When to watch Economic Survey 2019?

Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will table the Economic Survey both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha around 11 am today.

How to download Economic Survey 2019 pdf?

The Economic Survey 2019 can also be downloaded in pdf format. The survey will be available for download after it's been presented in the Parliament. One can visit mofapp.nic.in:8080/economicsurvey/ to download it. If one wants to go through Economic Survey Books, you need to go to the economic survey section on indiabudget.gov.in.

