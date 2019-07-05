Union Budget 2019: NRIs with Indian passports to get Aadhaar cards on arrival

Union Budget 2019: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam in her first maiden budget speech proposed Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with Indian passports will get Aadhaar cards on their arrival in India. Earlier it used to take 180 days for NRI to get Aadhaar card.

According to the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, an NRI who have resided in India for a period of 182 days or more in 12 months and with an Indian address could apply for Aadhaar.



However, as per the Aadhaar Act, NRIs are fully exempted to produce Aadhaar for any verification. NRIs were not eligible for Aadhaar card if they had not stayed for 182 days or more in the last 12 months, preceding the date of application, as per previous rule.

