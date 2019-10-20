Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 68.42 vs USD on Budget day

Reactions
The rupee pared early losses Friday to settle 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the US dollar as market participants said fiscal deficit and gross borrowings announced in the budget were broadly in-line with expectations.
The fiscal deficit of states is lower than estimated, while their share in central taxes and GST compensation has increased.
Slipping fiscal discipline would hurt the "credibility" of the budget and in turn hit investment, the bond market and the rupee, analysts say
Union Budget 2019: Former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the Budget saying there was intent but not content.
While CII wants flexibility in hiring, the industry seems to have climbed down from wanting a section of The Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 changed
