Rupee settles 8 paise higher at 68.42 vs USD on Budget day

PTI
The rupee pared early losses Friday to settle 8 paise higher at 68.42 against the US dollar as market participants said fiscal deficit and gross borrowings announced in the budget were broadly in-line with expectations.

 
 

Budget 2019: Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy praises Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

Budget 2019: Sweet Spot For States

The fiscal deficit of states is lower than estimated, while their share in central taxes and GST compensation has increased.

Govt likely to let budget deficit rise as tax receipts fall short

Slipping fiscal discipline would hurt the "credibility" of the budget and in turn hit investment, the bond market and the rupee, analysts say
Budget 2019: Key tax issues Modi 2.0 must address

'Utterly lacklustre, directionless': Congress slams Union Budget 2019

Union Budget 2019: Former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the Budget saying there was intent but not content.
Union Budget: CII, FICCI suggest ideas to handle jobs crisis

While CII wants flexibility in hiring, the industry seems to have climbed down from wanting a section of The Industrial Disputes Act of 1947 changed
Budget 2019: Govt likely to allocate Rs 30,000 crore to PSU banks

