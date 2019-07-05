'Utterly lacklustre, directionless': Congress slams Union Budget 2019

The Congress party has criticised Union Budget 2019, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has called the Union Budget "lacklustre, nondescript, uninspiring and directionless". He tweeted saying: "Zero on Economic revival, zero on rural growth, zero on job creation and zero on urban rejuvenation."





Another Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has called the Budget 2019 corporate centric and not for middle class people.

Former Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia slammed the Budget saying there was intent but not content. Scindia tweeted, "No reference to the highly anticipated plan for job creation, no measures to help farmers combat price collapse and droughts." The budget session was reduced to only a table thumping gathering, Scindia added.

Aren't we missing something here?

No reference to the highly anticipated plan for job creation, no measures to help farmers combat price collapse & droughts

I can see intent, but where is the content? This budget session was reduced to only a table thumping gathering. #Budget2019 â Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 5, 2019

Congress party also highlighted a shrinkage in allocation of funds for National Health Mission and irrigation. The party said that in the last 5 years the govt has slashed the budget for National Health Mission by 13 per cent resulting in a massive shortfall of health professionals.

In the last 5 years the govt has slashed the budget for National Health Mission by 13%, resulting in a massive shortfall of health professionals. From #Budget2019, India expects 3% of GDP to be allocated for healthcare to ensure crises like Bihar, Assam, UP, etc. are avoided. pic.twitter.com/JnaXL53g2l â Congress (@INCIndia) July 5, 2019

"In an age of ground water depletion and massive droughts, a decrease of Rs 433 crore in irrigation budget over 4 years has led to increased farmer suicides and indebtedness, " Congress said.

In an age of ground water depletion and massive droughts, a decrease of Rs 433cr in irrigation budget over 4 years has led to increased farmer suicides & indebtedness. From #Budget2019, India needs a comprehensive agriculture policy to help remove farmers from the debt trap. pic.twitter.com/WFY4jRpJO2 â Congress (@INCIndia) July 5, 2019

Wife of Lalu Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi said no special provision has been made for the state in Budget 2019. CPI (M) also called union Budget 2019 disappointing.

