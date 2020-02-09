UNION BUDGET 2020
Budget 2020: Employer's contribution to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund above Rs 7.5 lakh to be taxed
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman also said that the government will directly provide seed funding to support the start-ups in their early days
From tax cuts for middle class, to focus on infrastructure, the Union Budget 2020-21 had some dramatic announcements amidst an ongoing economic slowdown
Budget 2020: Local manufacturers disappointed with only 0.25% cess on imported medical devices
Though India has an estimated 900-1000 domestic medical devices manufacturers, only 15 companies have a turnover of above Rs 200 crore
- Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...
- Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore
- Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical
- Once listed, LIC will be officially bigger than Reliance, TCS
- Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget
