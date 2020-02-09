Business Today
UNION BUDGET 2020
 

Market

Budget fails to cheer D-street; Here's how Sensex, Nifty reacted to FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

News

Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...

Budget 2020: Employer's contribution to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation fund above Rs 7.5 lakh to be taxed
Columns

Budget 2020: 5 personal taxation rules announced in FM Nirmala Sitharaman's speech explained

Budget For The Salaried

Budget 2020: What you must know about taxpayers' charter

Expectations

Nirmala Sitharaman relaxes ESOP tax, announces early-stage funding for start-ups

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman also said that the government will directly provide seed funding to support the start-ups in their early days
Infographics

Infographic: The Big Measures of Budget 2020

From tax cuts for middle class, to focus on infrastructure, the Union Budget 2020-21 had some dramatic announcements amidst an ongoing economic slowdown
Decoding the Budget

Budget 2020: Import duty hiked on a host of products to bolster Make in India

Reactions

Budget 2020: Local manufacturers disappointed with only 0.25% cess on imported medical devices

Though India has an estimated 900-1000 domestic medical devices manufacturers, only 15 companies have a turnover of above Rs 200 crore
