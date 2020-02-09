Budget 2020: What you must know about taxpayers' charter

Budget For The Salaried
FM Sitharaman explained taxpayers' charter in her budget speech: "An important aspect of both ease of living and ease of doing business is fairness and efficiency of tax administration"
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman said that around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removced to simplify IT filing
Budget 2020: The new income tax regime, however, will not have any exemption or deductions and will be optional
Budget 2020: The one figure that can give some idea if the situation is indeed so desperate or if we are just being paranoid is the tax revenue to GDP ratio
- Budget 2020: Now, your EPF will be taxed if...
- Not Vivad, but Vishwas! Direct tax amnesty scheme in Budget aims to clear disputes worth Rs 9.41 lakh crore
- Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical
- Once listed, LIC will be officially bigger than Reliance, TCS
- Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget
