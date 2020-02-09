Budget 2020 for Salaried Individuals, Standard Deduction, tax benefits for salaried
Business Today
Loading...
Home
UNION BUDGET 2020
Budget For The Salaried

Budget 2020: What you must know about taxpayers' charter

Dipak Mondal
Budget 2020: What you must know about taxpayers' charter

FM Sitharaman explained taxpayers' charter in her budget speech: "An important aspect of both ease of living and ease of doing business is fairness and efficiency of tax administration"

 
 

Budget 2020: What's in it for taxpayers and retail investors

More

Earn between Rs 10-15 lakh? These are your new income tax rates

Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman said that around 70 of more than 100 income tax deductions and exemptions have been removced to simplify IT filing
More

Budget 2020: Sitharaman announces new income tax rates but there's a catch

More

Budget 2020: Modi govt may cut income tax rate, introduce new slabs to boost consumption

More

FICCI calls for lower personal tax rates, tweaks in Taxation Bill to boost economy

More
 
 

Income Tax calculation: You can save up to Rs 31,200 under new tax slabs

More

Earn less than Rs 10 lakh per annum? These are your new income tax rates

Budget 2020: The new income tax regime, however, will not have any exemption or deductions and will be optional
More

Budget 2020: Is India an under-taxed country?

Budget 2020: The one figure that can give some idea if the situation is indeed so desperate or if we are just being paranoid is the tax revenue to GDP ratio
More

Budget 2020: How declining GDP growth may result in lower income tax for middle class

More
Advertisement