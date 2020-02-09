Budget 2020: Analysis of Budget announcements, Decoding the Budget - Business Today
UNION BUDGET 2020
Decoding the Budget

Budget 2020: Import duty hiked on a host of products to bolster Make in India

Sumant Banerji | New Delhi
This increase in import duties that is intended at discouraging companies from importing components and goods from outside India and encouraging them instead to replace them with goods that are manufactured in India, is on expected lines

 
 

Budget 2020 disappoints domestic automobile industry

The industry has been in the midst of a protracted slowdown as consumers at large, faced with rising unemployment and an unsure future, have stopped spending
Budget 2020: India goes protectionist with widespread changes in Customs Act

Budget 2020: Government to use AI to crackdown on GST frauds

Machine learning and AI will be used for delivering the Ayushman Bharat scheme
Budget 2020: Rural per capita income may rise up to 5%, but FMCG CEOs sceptical

Budget 2020: Experts believe that the forthcoming fiscal will be a better year in terms of consumption and economic growth, but it will be a gradual growth story
Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman fails to make homebuyers happy

Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO West and Director of Raunak Group commented that that the real estate sector had pinned high hopes
Budget 2020: Education gets front seat in Sitharaman's aspiring India

Budget 2020: The FM said about 150 higher educational institutions will start apprenticeship embedded degree/diploma courses by March 2021
Budget 2020: Govt trebles disinvestment target; LIC, BPCL and Air India form big-ticket line-up

The government expects to raise Rs 90,000 crore through sale of stakes in state-owned life insurance company LIC and IDBI Bank
Budget 2020: Kasturirangan hails plan to announce education policy soon

Kasturirangan feels that with new pedagogy, teachers and infrastructure, India could really become a destination for higher education for international students
Budget 2020 receives mixed response from dairy companies

Healthcare allocation in Budget 2020 5.7% lower than last budget

Budget 2020: Failed disinvestment plans, lesser tax collection affected fiscal deficit

Will Budget 2020 make it easy for start-ups, MSMEs to do business?

Budget 2020: While these initiatives are in the right direction, they don't lay the foundation for a holistic policy reform for start-ups
Budget 2020: Why infra companies' share prices fell despite Rs 100 lakh crore investment announcement

