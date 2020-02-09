Decoding the Budget
This increase in import duties that is intended at discouraging companies from importing components and goods from outside India and encouraging them instead to replace them with goods that are manufactured in India, is on expected lines
The industry has been in the midst of a protracted slowdown as consumers at large, faced with rising unemployment and an unsure future, have stopped spending
Machine learning and AI will be used for delivering the Ayushman Bharat scheme
Budget 2020: Experts believe that the forthcoming fiscal will be a better year in terms of consumption and economic growth, but it will be a gradual growth story
Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO West and Director of Raunak Group commented that that the real estate sector had pinned high hopes
Budget 2020: The FM said about 150 higher educational institutions will start apprenticeship embedded degree/diploma courses by March 2021
The government expects to raise Rs 90,000 crore through sale of stakes in state-owned life insurance company LIC and IDBI Bank
Kasturirangan feels that with new pedagogy, teachers and infrastructure, India could really become a destination for higher education for international students
Budget 2020: While these initiatives are in the right direction, they don't lay the foundation for a holistic policy reform for start-ups
