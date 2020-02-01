Budget 2020: 100 more airports to be developed by 2025 under Udan, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said as many as 100 more airports will be developed by 2025 to support the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The Modi government recently announced it was kicking off the fourth phase of the UDAN scheme. It aims to improve connectivity to remote and regional areas (like North East regions, hilly states, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh) besides giving flexibility to airlines in designing their network, promoting short-haul routes, and revising the parameters of VGF (viability gap funding).

The government subsidises UDAN flight tickets under VGF (for three years) that has been reworked on the basis of flight hours, distance flown, and airport type (priority or non-priority).

Presenting the Union Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman also said that Rs 1.7 lakh crore had been provided for transport infrastructure in 2020-21. She also said 1,150 trains would run under the public private partnership (PPP) mode, also four stations will be redeveloped with the help of the private sector.

Besides, the minister promised more Tejas type trains to connect tourist destinations. She said a proposal for setting up large solar power capacity alongside rail track is under consideration.

