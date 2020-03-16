From tax cuts for middle class, to focus on infrastructure, the Union Budget 2020-21 had some dramatic announcements amidst an ongoing economic slowdown
From creating jobs to building roads, the task to uplift rural India is massive. Here's a status report
Government plans to step up expenditure - totalling Rs 105 lakh crore - on infrastructure in the next five years
Indian Railways' finances have seen a massive downturn in recent years. Here's a status report
If investments in fixed assets grow, then the firm is expanding. If they don't, then it indicates stagnation
From losing the tag of fastest growing economy to China to hitting a six-and-a-half-year low in GDP growth, India's economic health continues to remain bleak
To meet its fiscal targets, the government is in a rush to divest its stake in state-owned firms. The pressure to sell has been building over the years with rise in expenses
As macroeconomic indicators continue to disappoint, employees in India are facing the headwinds of corporate cost optimisation
Extended monsoon and excessive rains in 2019 have affected food supply, increased prices, and even hindered sowing of kharif crops. Here's a look at how rainfall this season affected crops and food prices
Gold is glittering like never before. The price of gold recently touched Rs 40,000 per 10 gramme. So, what are the reasons fuelling this rally? Find out on this BusinessToday.In infographic.