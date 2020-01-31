Business Today
Union Budget 2020 highlights: No tax on annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her second consecutive Union Budget in Parliament today

Union Budget 2020 highlights: Govt to sell part of its stake in LIC via initial public offer, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Govt committed to double farm income by 2022, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • FM Sitharaman cuts short her Budget speech after feeling unwell towards fag end
  • 'Vivad se Vishwas' scheme for direct tax payers whose appeals are pending at various forum, says FM
  • Health cess on import of medical equipment imposed in Budget
  • To ease allotment of PAN, new process of instantly allotting PAN through Aadhaar will be brought
  • FM proposes scheme to bring down litigation in direct taxation scheme; 4.83 lakh direct cases pending in various appellate forums
  • Govt extends additional Rs 1.5 lakh tax benefit on interest paid on affordable housing loans to March 2021
  • Deferment of tax payment by employees on ESOPs from startups by five years proposed
  • FM says have removed 70 exemptions, deductions with a view to further simplify tax regime
  • Concessional tax rate of 15 pc extended to power generation companies
  • 100% tax concession to sovereign wealth funds on investment in infra projects proposed
  • Rs 40,000 crore per annum will be revenue foregone from new income tax rates for individuals, says FM
  • A person earning Rs 15 lakh per anum and not availing any deductions will pay Rs 1.95 lakh tax in place of Rs 2.73 lakh now: FM
  • New tax rates will apply for those who don't avail  income tax deductions, others can opt for old rates, says FM
  • For income between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh: 10%, Rs 7.5  to  Rs 10 lakh: 15%, Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh: 20%,  Rs 12.5 to Rs 15 lakh: 25%. For income above Rs 15 lakh, same rates will apply
  • Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.8% in current fiscal and 3.5% in next, says FM
  • Nominal GDP growth rate for 2020-21 estimated at 10%
  • Govt to sell part of its stake in LIC via IPO, says FM
  • India will host G20 Presidency in 2022. Rs 100 crore to be allocated for making preparations for this historic occasion, where India will drive global economic agenda,  says FM
  • Insurance for deposit limit in banks increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, says FM
  • Govt fully committed to supporting new UTs of J&K and Ladakh; allocation of Rs 30,757 crore for 2020-21 for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5,958 crore for Ladakh
  • Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be completed by 2023, says Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Taxpayer charter to be introduced under law, says FM
  • National security is the top priority of the govt, says FM
  • Rs 4,400 crore allocated for clean air schemes
  • Rs 2,500 crore allocated for tourism promotion
  • I propose to provide Rs 35,600 crore for nutrition related programmes for 2020-21
  • Finance Minister proposes to set up a national Police university and a national forensic science university
  • Oil and Natural Gas: Proposed to expand from 16K Km to 27K Km, the Gas Grid. Transparent price discovery to be evolved
  • 100 more airports to be developed by 2024 to support the UDAN scheme
  • Urban local bodies across the country to provide internships for young engineers for a period of up to one year
  • Rs 2.83 lakh crore have been allocated for agriculture and irrigation
  • Rs 99,300 crore for education sector in 2020-21 and Rs 3,000 crore for skill development
  • India to launch National Technical Textile Mission to propel itself global leader in textiles production
  • Scheme proposed for encouraging manufacturing of mobile phones, electronic equipment and semi-conductor packaging
  • Investment Clearance Cell to set up through a portal, will provide end-to-end facilitation, support and information on land banks
  • Rs 3.6 lakh crore allocated for Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure piped water in every household, says FM
  • Total allocation for  swachhbharat is around Rs 12,300 crore for this year
  • Our government is committed to ODFPlus, in order to sustain ODF behaviour and to ensure no one is left behind, says FM
  • Will set up Kisan rail so that farm goods can be quickly transported across the country, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to aspirational districts that don't have hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat, says FM
  • Youth and fishery extension work to be enabled by rural youth as Sagar Mitras, forming 500 fish farmer producing organizations
  • Fish production to be raised to 200 lakh tonnes by 2022-23
  • Framework for development, management and conservation of marine fishery resources to be put in place
  • NABARD Refinancing Scheme to be further expanded, agri credit target for the year 2020-21 has been set at Rs 15 lakh crore
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces doubling of milk capacity from 53.3 million metric tonnes to 108 million metric tonnes by 2025
  • We will encourage balanced use of all fertilisers, a necessary step to change the incentive regime which encourages excessive use of chemical fertilizers
  • Budget 2020 is to boost the income of people and enhance their purchasing power, says FM
  • Farm markets need to be liberalised, farming need to be made more competitive, hand-holding of farm-based activities need to be provided, sustainable cropping patterns and more tech needed
  • Farmers to be allowed to set up solar units on barren/fallow lands; supply power to grids
  • FM says comprehensive measures for 100 water-stressed districts being proposed
  • Central govt's debt has come down to 48.7% in March, 2019 from 52.2% in March, 2014, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Govt uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, says FM
  • We shall strive to bring Ease Of Living to every citizen
  • Govt committed to double farm income by 2022, says FM
  • Budget woven around three prominent things: Aspirational India, economic development and humane society, says FM
  • GST was historic which abolished numerous taxes, though its chief archtitect is not with us, says FM
  • Nirmala Sitharaman says India is now the fifth largest economy of the world
  • FM says inflation well contained, banks recapitalisation steps taken for the formalisation of economy
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says fundamentals of Indian economy are very strong
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts her budget speech in Lok Sabha
  • Union Cabinet approves Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present budget in Lok Sabha shortly
  • Investors and companies are hoping for rollback of long-term capital gains tax, relief to real estate sector lower income tax and push for rural demand
  • Modi govt may raise spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade
  • Govt may allocate Rs 1.90 lakh crore for food subsidies, though the food ministry has sought more than Rs 2 lakh crore to run the world's biggest food welfare programme
  • Income tax amnesty may be announced after govt collected over Rs 35,000 crore from an amnesty this year to settle tax disputes on service and factory gate duties
  • Economists in a Reuters poll predicted the govt would set a deficit target of 3.6% of GDP for 2020/21, up from 3.3% targeted for the current year
  • FM is expected to announce plans to spend over Rs 102 trillion on roads, ports, airports, irrigation and other infrastructure over the next five years
  • Middle class expects FM to increase the preventive health check-up deduction limit to Rs 10,000 from the current Rs 5000
  • FM Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Finance Ministry with 'Bahi Khata' in red cloth. MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and team also there
  • On Friday, govt predicted economic growth will rise to 6% to 6.5% in the fiscal year beginning April 1
  • Analysts say there is high probability that the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for current fiscal will not be met
  • Government is expected to make major expenditure announcements in the Budget to bail out the economy
  • Government may raise the public provident fund threshold from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh
  • Govt is considering a separate segment under Section 80C for tax exemptions of up to Rs 50,000 under National Savings Certificate
  • Finance ministry plans to permit tax exemptions of up to Rs 2.5 lakh for savings under Section 80 C
  • Real estate players have called for abolition of stamp duty or its incorporation under GST
  • Reduction in income tax limits boost real estate sector as it will increase disposable income of buyers
  • Market participants for scrapping of LTCG tax on equity investment or extending the holding period from one year to two years with nil tax
  • Govt is expected to raise current limit of standard deduction from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000
  • Reintroduction of medical reimbursement and travel allowance exemption is one of key demands for salaried class
  • Slippage in fiscal deficit target from earlier estimates of 3.3% is expected in Budget
  • FM walks on a tight rope to ensure balance between industry expectations and fiscal consolidation
  • Relief in income tax is likely to be announced in Union Budget 2020
  • Narendra Modi government to present Budget 2020 in Parliament today
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second consecutive Union Budget in Parliament today
