Union Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman recites Kashmiri poem in Budget speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recited a poem in Kashmiri and its Hindi translation in her Budget speech in Lok Sabha on Saturday. The poem referred to Shalimar Bagh, and Dal Lake in Kashmir, emphasising that the India belongs to all its citizens. The gesture comes as Kashmir Valley remains on the path to normalcy after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Hindi translation of the pooem read: "Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan."

FM Nirmala Sitharaman recites a verse in Kashmiri and translates it in Hindi, 'Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan' pic.twitter.com/qzehWw9dsX â ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The Finance Minister followed up with a Tamil adage about tending to the land, after which she announced measures to boost agricultural sector and farmers' income.

