You can tell Finance Minister what you want in Budget 2020; here's how

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sought inputs from netizens on the upcoming Budget 2020. Meanwhile, the minister has started consultations with various stakeholders on ways to revive the economy.

"Please share your thoughts on Budget 2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance," said Nirmala Sitharaman. She shared the link to the portal where one can go and give their inputs.

The link that takes the user to a page on mygov.in seeks ideas and suggestion to make the "Union Budget-making process participative and inclusive". The site states that the ministry had sought inputs from citizens in the last several years as well.

Users who have an gov.in or nic.in email can directly log in with their email and password. One can log in with the help of OTP or through their Facebook, Google, Twitter or LinkedIn account. The last date to send in your inputs is January 20, 2020.

The Finance Minister, who would present her second budget in February next year met stakeholder groups of start-ups, fintech and digital sectors on Monday morning.

Once the pre-Budget meetings are over, a final decision on the tax proposals would be taken by the FM after which the proposals would be discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Industry bodies have demanded that income up to Rs 5 lakh should be exempt from tax from the current Rs 2.5 lakh to spur demand for goods and services.

