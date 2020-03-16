Union Budget 2020 Reactions: Industry Experts Reactions, Public and Political Reactions
Budget 2020: New tax proposal may hurt exporters and MSMEs

Dipak Mondal
Tax experts say this is an extremely harsh and retrograde provision which has been introduced without much thinking

 
 

Saffron states praise 'pro-people' budget, others say it lacks vision

Budget 2020: Many sustainability schemes but no action plan, say experts

The Budget recognised water stress as a serious concern and proposed comprehensive measures for 100 water stressed districts in the country
Union Budget 2020 does 'step-mother' treatment to Maharashtra, says Maha CM Thackeray

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leader tear into Sitharaman's Budget speech

Budget 2020: 'Flowery language and high-sounding words and platitudes are meaningless,' Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma said
India must follow China's growth model to create jobs, suggests Economic Survey 2020

Economic Survey 2019-20: India can create 4 crore well-paid jobs by 2025 and 8 crore by 2030 by integrating "Assemble in India for the world" into Make in India
Indian economy on a shaky ground, says Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee

The Mumbai-born Nobel Laureate said the data presently available do not hold any assurance for the country's economic revival anytime soon
Budget 2020: Local manufacturers disappointed with only 0.25% cess on imported medical devices

Though India has an estimated 900-1000 domestic medical devices manufacturers, only 15 companies have a turnover of above Rs 200 crore
Govt has given up on reviving economy, accelerating growth, creating jobs: Chidambaram

Union Budget 2020: Here's how India Inc reacted to Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2020: Life insurance stocks crack up to 10%; buy on dips, say experts

Ashutosh Mishra, Head of Institutional Equity, Ashika Stock Broking, says, "Removal of 80-C deduction is a big negative for the insurance sector"
Indian economy to start recovering from late FY20, says report

NBFC crisis and its domino effect on Indian economy

The most important thing to do now is not to shock the system, give confidence to the industry, bring liquidity into the system and reduce interest rates.
