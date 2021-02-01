Budget 2021: Budget date, time, where to watch

Union Budget 2021 will be presented in the Parliament during its Budget Session on February 1, 2021. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021 to the members of the Lok Sabha and will make an address outlining the key estimates and proposals included in the document. This the first time the Union Budget will be presented when the nation is under a 'technical recession'. Reserve Bank of India in its latest estimate had also projected the annual GDP to contract 7.5 per cent in the fiscal year.

With the nation going through a rough economic period, eyes will be on the government's effort to bring the economy back on track, the blueprint of which is expected to be laid out in Union Budget 2021.

When will the Union Budget 2021 be presented in the Parliament?

As mentioned earlier the Union Budget 2021 will be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2021, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget address is expected to begin at 11:00 am. In 2017, the government had done away with the practice of presenting a separate Railway Budget and had merged it with the Union Budget. Since then only a single Union Budget for a year has been presented in the Parliament.

Usually, a 'halwa ceremony' is held to mark the printing of the Union Budget documents; the event is hosted by the Finance Minister. Some reports had claimed that the halwa ceremony and printing of budget documents have been cancelled due to the COVID-19. However, the Finance Ministry later clarified that these will be held as per tradition. The halwa ceremony will be hosted 10 days before the Union Budget is presented in the Parliament.

Where to watch Live Streaming Of Union Budget 2021?

One can watch the LIVE telecast of the Union Budget 2021 on national television channels such as - Doordarshan, Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV. For the LIVE telecast, viewers can also tune in to Aaj Tak and India Today TV.

One can also follow the Union Budget 2021 LIVE blog by Business Today.In to stay updated with the proceedings at the parliament.

