Budget 2021: Centre may impose coronavirus cess to generate funds

Government's coffers took a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown that preceded it. In the wake of the pandemic, the economy came to a grinding halt and livelihoods were in doldrums. The Indian economy contracted by 23.9 per cent in the April-June quarter. The government had to intervene to mitigate the impact on the lives of people and announced an economic package to the tune of Rs 20 lakh crore. On top of that the government has said that it would offer the COVID-19 vaccine for free, which would put a significant burden on the exchequer. Amid such expenses, the government might roll out a coronavirus cess to replenish its kitty.

According to reports the government is mulling a coronavirus cess to fund additional spending amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additional spending on infrastructure, rural economy and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana are also likely in the next financial year. While the government has held meetings to discuss revenue generating measures, a decision would be taken closer to the Budget.

However, the industry as well as experts have suggested not levying new taxes as the economy is already under stress. Many have said that the timing is not right.

The government is mulling a small cess on high-income earners and some indirect taxes. A cess to excise on fuel or custom duties have also been suggested.

As for the cost of vaccination that is pegged around Rs 60,000-65,000 crore, the Centre is likely to bear the cost of the inoculation while distribution, manpower, training and logistics would be on the states. Multiple states have already imposed a cess on their taxes to raise funds, including GST that is the biggest source of revenue for states.

Jharkhand has a COVID-19 cess on minerals while Delhi and Punjab have on liquor. However, Delhi later withdrew the cess and increased VAT.