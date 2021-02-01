Sensex, Nifty close 5% higher on Budget day: Top five stocks that moved the market today

In a historical move, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed 5% higher on Monday as market participants reacted positively to the announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Union Budget 2021. BSE Sensex ended 2,314 points higher at 48,600 and NSE Nifty 50 index gained 646 points to 14,281. During the session, Sensex surged 2,478 points to hit the day's high of 48,381. Similarly, NSE rose 701 points to hit intraday high of 14,336.

Almost all the sectors closed in the green territory today, rising in the range of 3-6%, except for pharma and IT stocks. Market breadth favoured advances, with the advance-decline ratio at 5:2.

On last year's budget announcement, Sensex had crashed 2.43% and closed right below 40K.

Here's a look at top gainers on Sensex during the market rally on Budget day

1. IndusInd Bank

Share of the private sector lender closed 14% higher at Rs 971. The stock jumped 15.92% intraday to Rs 981 on BSE. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 123.65. IndusInd Bank is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 73,539.32 crore.

2. Axis Bank

Stock of the private lender ended 7% higher at Rs 710.25 today. The banking stock touched intraday high of Rs 716.85, rising 8.04% and a low of Rs 654.50 on BSE. Market capitalisation of the lender stood at Rs 2,17,459.08 crore. Axis Bank share is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

3. L&T

Larsen and Toubro shares closed 8.61% higher at Rs 1449.5 on BSE. The share price hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,461 hit today, rising 9.47% intraday and traded as the top gainer on BSE and NSE.

4. HDFC

HDFC share closed 8.61% higher at Rs 2,582 on BSE today, after rising 9.44% intraday to the high of Rs 2602.3. HDFC stock is trading higher than 5, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages but lower than 20-day moving averages. The index mover is trading 4.14% away from 52 week high of Rs 1,464. Market capitliastion of the company stood at Rs 4,64,908.66 crore today.

5.UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight stock of Rs 10 face value closed at Rs 5,742.15, rising 7.83% on BSE. UltraTech Cement stock touched an intraday high of Rs 5793.25, up 8.79%. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1,65,739.99 crore today. The stock has traded in a wide range of Rs 531.45.

Budget 2021: LIC IPO to be rolled out in FY22

Sensex surges over 2,000 pts, Nifty breaches 14000; Key takeaways from FM Sitharaman's Budget speech

Share Market Highlights: Investors give thumbs up to Budget, Sensex ends 2,314 points higher; Nifty at 14,281



