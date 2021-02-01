Budget 2021: FM extends social security benefits to gig, migrant workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech today proposed the launch of a portal that will collect relevant information on gig, building and construction-workers among others to help the unorganised labour force, especially migrant workers.

The data on migrant workers collected through the portal will help formulate health, housing, skill, insurance, credit and food schemes for them, said Sitharaman.

She also said that the government has launched One Nation One Ration Card scheme through which beneficiaries can claim their rations in any part of the country. This will particularly be beneficial for migrant workers.

Sitharaman added that the One Nation One Ration Card scheme is under implementation by 32 states and UTs, reaching about 69 crore beneficiaries, which covers a total of 86% beneficiaries. The remaining states and UTs will be integrated in the coming months.

Sitharaman said, "For the first time globally, social security benefits will extend to gig and platform workers."

The government has further formulated some steps to help workers. The Finance Minister in her budget speech highlighted that minimum wages will apply to all categories of workers and will be covered by the Employee State Insurance Corporation.

Announcing more benefits for women workers, she said, women will be allowed to work in all categories and also in night-shifts with adequate protection.

She also made it clear that compliance burden on employers will be reduced with single registration and licensing, and online returns.

Also read: Budget 2021: Finance Minister allots Rs 1.10 lakh crore to Indian Railways

Also read: Aatmanirbhar Bharat packages worth Rs 27.1 lakh crore sped up structural reforms: FM Sitharaman