Budget 2022: Push tech adoption, R&D, innovation, says Tech Mahindra

With the union budget for FY 2022-23 days away, one of the leading Information Technology companies in India - Tech Mahindra - expects the government to develop manufacturing, infrastructure, e-commerce sectors that will result in generating more jobs and impact many industries.

"CY21 has been challenging yet remarkable in many ways. The pandemic led to an irreversible shift where digital technologies took the center stage and India's journey to become the digital talent hub began. We witnessed recovery and revival as a developing economy. Now, the need of the hour is a well-designed, pragmatic budget, which will help sustain the signs of recovery," says Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra.

With the government strengthening its commitment towards introducing reforms leading to ease of doing business and making India 'Atmanirbhar' by promoting 'Make in India' initiatives aggressively, Mitra believes India will be able to maintain its growth momentum.

Also Read: Union Budget 2022 to lay down path for a future-ready digital India

"We look forward to seeing focused initiatives to boost consumer sentiment, accelerate infrastructure development including smart grids, and increase investments in key areas including healthcare, network modernisation, financial inclusion, and skilling. We think that developing manufacturing, infrastructure, and e-commerce sectors, which are large employment generators and have a trickle-down effect on many industries including SME and MSME, should remain a priority," adds Mitra.

Reforms supporting exports, technology adoption, and putting India on Net Zero Path are on the wish list as well.

"Further, we expect the government to double its initiatives that propel technology adoption, R&D, and innovation. This would not only have a multiplier effect on job creation but also enrich the innovation landscape vastly. We think the budget should be the clarion call to make India the highest growing economy in the year 2022," avers Mitra.

One of the leading Indian IT companies, Tech Mahindra is a $5.1 billion organisation focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.