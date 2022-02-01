Budget 2022: 1.5 lakh post offices to come under core banking system

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Budget speech for the financial year 2022-2023, stated that in 2022 100 per cent of India's 1.5 lakh post offices will come under the core banking system. Once they are under the core banking system, post offices account holders will be to perform online transactions and even transfer money to other banks via net banking.

Sitharaman explained that this move will enable "financial inclusion and access to accounts through net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and also provide online transfer of funds between post office accounts and bank accounts".

She added that this exercise will be helpful especially for farmers and senior citizens in rural areas, enabling interoperability, and financial inclusion. Currently, post offices provide savings account services and payments bank services through the India Post Payments Bank.

Sitharaman started off her speech by stating that the Indian economy is expected to reach 9.2 per cent in the upcoming financial year.

Ensuring a stable, assured income for India's farmers, Sitharaman also announced Rs 2.37 lakh crore package for the minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy farmers. She explained that these payments would be made over the next financial year - April 2022-March 2023.

Additionally, Sitharaman also announced that the government is going to deploy drones for crop assessments, land records and spraying of insecticides. "It is expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture and farming sector," she said.

